George Solakian

July 25, 1943 - December 1, 2019

George Solakian of Racine, Wisconsin was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on December 1, 2019, at the age of 76, after a stable chronic illness suddenly worsened.

George was born in Racine to parents Sarkis "Sam" and Filore "Florence" Solakian, on July 25, 1943, and attended Garfield Grade School, Washington Junior High School and Horlick High School. He was a member of the Merchant Marines for a short time and worked various jobs in the construction and manufacturing industries, but his life's passion and talent was fine art. An exceptionally talented artist, George was classically trained at The School of The Art Institute of Chicago and later trained through a Gulbenkian Foundation Scholarship at the Accademia di Belle Arti di Venezia (Academy of Fine Arts in Venice, Italy) where he obtained his Masters in Fine Art. His mediums were oil on canvas and fresco murals with his commissioned works having been hung in several prestigious establishments, including The Palmer House Hotel and The Hotel Intercontinental on Chicago's Michigan Avenue. But if you were a lucky stranger, George would sketch your portrait on a napkin while he hung out with friends at the local coffee shop. Additionally, an expert in fine art restoration, George partnered for many years with respected Italian restorer, Lido Lippi, who once consulted on the restoration of Michelangelo's Sistine chapel frescoes. Together, George and Lido worked on many restoration projects in Chicago.

George also loved history, opera, animals and his Armenian heritage and the Armenian Church. He loved living in Italy during his art studies and visited Italy almost 50 years later to pick up the diploma he had left behind at the Accademia in Venice, and he still broke out in Italian in his last days at the hospital. He loved Chicago and often visited his many haunts there and he so loved the Chicago Bears.

An extremely intelligent man, George could school one on such varied topics as the Bible and armor of the ancient Romans, to the World Wars or the many shades of yellow in a painting. He especially loved Armenian history and he exhibited his extensive eight-panel mural of Armenia historical photos at Racine Armenian Fest in 2015.

George was blessed to live all his life in the family home he loved in Racine-first as a child with his parents and brother, and then with his mother as her most attentive caregiver, and then by himself as a life long bachelor until his death. He was a gregarious man who was blessed with a loving family and dear friends, and with independence and a joy for life until the very end.

George was preceded in death by his loving parents, Sarkis and Filore, and is survived in life by his loving brother, Harry Solakian, ex-sister-in-law and dear friend, Gladys Solakian, nephew, Sarkis "Sam" (Stacey) Solakian, great niece Eleanor Solakian, twin nephews John (David) and Joseph Solakian and niece, Catherine Solakian. The family will forever be thankful to George's dear friends who greatly enriched his life; he loved you and you were part of his family. Thank you also to Fr. Avedis Kalayjian and Fr. Yeprem Kelegian of St. Mesrob Church for their spiritual guidance, kindness & friendship.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 7th at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie St., Racine, Wisconsin, 53402, with Visitation from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., and Service at 12:30 p.m. Procession to Graceland cemetery for burial will follow the service.

Any monetary donations in memory of George may be made to St. Mesrob Church for their Northside Food Pantry or Hot Meal Program.

