Georgia Eva Sutton

December 15, 1931 - April 9, 2019

Georgia Eva Sutton, age 87, of Racine and formerly of Spring Grove, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, WI., surrounded by her loving family. Georgia was born December 15, 1931 in Spring Grove to George W. and Agnes (Weber) May. On May 3, 1952 she married Robert W. Sutton.

Georgia is survived by her four children, Dean (Pamela) Sutton, Diana (Lloyd) Nelson, Julianne (Joseph) Gort, Sandra (Emil) Marunde; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Rick Knowlton; siblings, Donna (the late Ken) Larson and Jim (Nancy) May; a sister-in-law, Judy May; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Sutton; a daughter, Cynthia Ann Knowlton; a great-granddaughter, Jamie Shepherd; siblings, Diane McGuan; and Paul May.

Visitation will be on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. Memorial Service at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081.

For information, please call the funeral home 815-675-0550 or visit our Tribute Store at www.ThompsonSpringGrove.com