Gerald Castillo

February 23, 1938 - September 26, 2019

RACINE - Gerald Castillo, beloved father and grandfather, passed away Thursday, September 26th, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, with his loving daughters and granddaughter by his side. He was born in Texas, on February 23, 1938, to the late Dionicio and Cayentana Castillo.

Gerald, a retired machinist, enjoyed hunting, gardening, cross word puzzles, reading, and any informative show on TV. He was dearly loved by his family and friends for his quick wit, inquisitive mind, and genuine care about his loved ones. Above all he treasured time spent with his family. He will be missed more than can ever be expressed.

Surviving are his children, Juanita (Phillip) Johnson, Jacqueline (Kent) Neale, Joseph Castillo; grandchildren, Jeremiah, Hannah, and Abigail Johnson, Dylan, Gunnar, and Esabeau Neale; brothers, Ricardo (Gloria) Castillo, Reynoldo (Mary) Castillo; dear friend and former wife, Phyllis Schmitt; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings, Dio, Tori, Jane, and Jessie.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 4:00 P.M. with Rev. Ken Mich officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service. 3-4 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Good, Nurse Gary, Father Kevin Ori, and the staff at Ascension All Saints ER for their loving and compassionate care.

