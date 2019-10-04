Gerald Castillo

February 23, 1938 - September 26, 2019

RACINE - Gerald Castillo, beloved father and grandfather, passed away Thursday, September 26th, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital, with his loving daughters and granddaughter by his side.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 4:00 P.M. with Rev. Ken Mich officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service. 3-4 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.

