Gerald Donald Hiawatha "Gerry" Renpaul
1926 - 2020
Gerald "Gerry" Donald Hiawatha Renpaul

April 27, 1926 - June 15, 2020

RACINE - Gerald Donald Hiawatha Renpaul, 94, passed away at his home on Monday, June 15, 2020.

A visitation for Gerald will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m., with a procession to Graceland Cemetery for a committal service following.

In accordance with the city of Racine mandate, only 25 people are allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be asked to wait outside until others have left the building. For the safety of our guests, we do ask that those in attendance wear a mask or face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding as we navigate these difficult times. A celebration of Gerry's life will be held at a later date.

Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association have been suggested by the family.

A special thank you to Lynnie for taking my dad for rides, reminiscing around Racine, the city he loved.

This obituary was written by Gerry himself.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479



Published in Journal Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Sturino Funeral Home
JUN
22
Committal
Graceland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
(262) 632-4479
