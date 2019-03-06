Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald F. "Jerry" Gregerson. View Sign

Gerald “Jerry” F. Gregerson February 1, 1946 - March 1st, 2019 RACINE – Gerald Frederick Gregerson, 73, passed away peacefully at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee on March 1st, 2019. Jerry Was born February 1st 1946 in Cando, North Dakota to the late Sherman George and Lorraine Anne (nee Du Bois) Gregerson. Jerry was united in marriage to Berta Rae Spencer on November 16, 1968 in Racine, WI at the Christ Church United Methodist. Jerry and Berta met while he was working at Hamilton Beach, he had many different jobs over the years from co owning the Co-op Gas Station where he did mechanical work to his last job at Wheaton All Saints where he retired in 2012 as a Maintenance Technician. Jerry was a Packers Fan, loved watching Classical Movies, and enjoyed watching NASCAR where some of his favorite drivers were Matt Kenseth, Jimmy Johnson, and Dale Earnhardt, also watching Over Haulin’. Jerry and Berta had many fur babies over the years with his last puddle being Angel that never left his side, he loved walking Angel and being outside by his “51” Victoria. Above all, Jerry had a heart of gold and loved spending time with Berta, all his nieces, nephews, god children and the rest of his family and friends. Left to cherish Jerry’s memory is his loving wife of 50 years, Berta Gregerson, his brother Gary (Judy), his brother Harland (Lorretta), sister in-law Rose Mary Du Bois, Bertas sisters and brothers, many nieces, nephews, god children, and friends. Jerry is preceded in death by his Parents, Grandparents, Sister Karen (Ray) Stendahl, Brother Douglas DuBois, and his God Daughter Carrie Haggerty. A Celebration of life for Jerry will be Monday, March 11, 2019, at 12:00 P.M. at the Wilson Funeral Home with Colleen Vice officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 10:00 A.M until the time of service. Burial will be held at SWVMC in Union Grove. Online condolences may be directed to



Gerald “Jerry” F. Gregerson February 1, 1946 - March 1st, 2019 RACINE – Gerald Frederick Gregerson, 73, passed away peacefully at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee on March 1st, 2019. Jerry Was born February 1st 1946 in Cando, North Dakota to the late Sherman George and Lorraine Anne (nee Du Bois) Gregerson. Jerry was united in marriage to Berta Rae Spencer on November 16, 1968 in Racine, WI at the Christ Church United Methodist. Jerry and Berta met while he was working at Hamilton Beach, he had many different jobs over the years from co owning the Co-op Gas Station where he did mechanical work to his last job at Wheaton All Saints where he retired in 2012 as a Maintenance Technician. Jerry was a Packers Fan, loved watching Classical Movies, and enjoyed watching NASCAR where some of his favorite drivers were Matt Kenseth, Jimmy Johnson, and Dale Earnhardt, also watching Over Haulin’. Jerry and Berta had many fur babies over the years with his last puddle being Angel that never left his side, he loved walking Angel and being outside by his “51” Victoria. Above all, Jerry had a heart of gold and loved spending time with Berta, all his nieces, nephews, god children and the rest of his family and friends. Left to cherish Jerry’s memory is his loving wife of 50 years, Berta Gregerson, his brother Gary (Judy), his brother Harland (Lorretta), sister in-law Rose Mary Du Bois, Bertas sisters and brothers, many nieces, nephews, god children, and friends. Jerry is preceded in death by his Parents, Grandparents, Sister Karen (Ray) Stendahl, Brother Douglas DuBois, and his God Daughter Carrie Haggerty. A Celebration of life for Jerry will be Monday, March 11, 2019, at 12:00 P.M. at the Wilson Funeral Home with Colleen Vice officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation from 10:00 A.M until the time of service. Burial will be held at SWVMC in Union Grove. Online condolences may be directed to www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com . Berta would like to extend a special thank you to their nieces and nephews, god children, family and friends for their kind support. Wilson Funeral Home 1212 Lathrop Ave Racine, WI 53405 Funeral Home Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine , WI 53405

(262) 634-3361 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close