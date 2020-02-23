Gerald L Pias

1929 - 2020

SIREN - formerly of Racine - If wealth could be measured by love for family, Jerry Pias would have been a rich man. Born in 1929 in Racine, he made his initial investment when he met the love of his life, Dee Rorek, at age 13. After marrying and serving in the armed forces during the Korean War, Jerry and Dee raised their family in Racine, where he was a tradesman, businessman and volunteer firefighter. Seven children later, they moved to Eau Claire in 1972, and in 1994 retired and moved to their lake home in Siren, where he enjoyed fishing year-round and hosting "Summer Christmas."

A life highlight was his 2015 trip to Washington, D.C. with daughter Cindy aboard the Honor Flight, in recognition for his military service. As proud patriarch, Jerry's love for family and country, steadfast positivity, knack for storytelling, and gentle spirit endeared him to all. Every night he knelt bedside and thanked the Lord, whom he called his "good friend," for his blessings. Jerry left his beloved family to meet his friend and Savior on Feb. 19, 2020.

He is survived by his cherished wife of 67 years, Dee; sons Gerald Jr. and Dan (Nancy); daughters Cindy Saavedra (Randy), Kim LaVelle (Mike), Lisa Douglas (Blake) and Loree Andes (Todd); daughter-in-law Trish; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 7 step-great-grandchildren and many family and friends. Preceded by parents Leo and Myrle and son, Greg.

A memorial service with full military honors will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, 11:00 am at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Harvard Stephens Jr. officiating. A lunch will follow. Visitation will be held prior to the service 10- 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.

