Gerald O. "Mickey" Kortendick (1934 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. LOUIS CATHOLIC CHURCH
13207 Hwy G. (I94 & Hwy G)
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
ST. LOUIS CATHOLIC CHURCH
13207 Hwy G. (I94 & Hwy G)
Obituary
Gerald O. Kortendick "Mickey"

May 25, 1934 - March 9, 2020

Of Caledonia. Born to eternal life on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the age of 85 years.

Beloved husband of Jacqueline (nee Adams) for 58 years. Dear father of Joseph (Pamela) and Jeffrey (Kimberly) and the late Jayne Kortendick. Loving grandfather of Bryana, Cassidy, Cheyenne, Justin and Thomas. Brother of the late Jerome (Shirley) and the late George Jr. (the late Marilyn). Brother- in- law of Janice (James) Prochaska, Carol Adams, John (Elyse) Adams, the late James and the late Thomas Adams. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at ST. LOUIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 13207 Hwy G. (I94 & Hwy G) from 9AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Mickey was an avid sports fan, gardener and enjoyed his crafts.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 11, 2020
