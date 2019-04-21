Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald R. Widmar.

Gerald R. Widmar

October 10, 1943 - April 17, 2019

ELMWOOD PARK – Gerald R. Widmar, 75, passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

A lifelong resident of Racine, Jerry was born on October 10, 1943, the son of the late Anthony Frank and Clotilda (nee: Meyers) Widmar. He attended Washington Park High School. On August 1, 1964 he married Donna F. Pucci.

Jerry retired from U.S. (Continental) Can in 1999 after 29 years of service. He will be remembered for his kindness, love and care for his family, friends and canine companions.

In addition to his loving wife Donna, Jerry is survived by his son, Anthony R. (Robin) Widmar of Mount Pleasant; his daughter, Alecia M. Jasper of Franklin; his grandsons, Anthony M. (Miranda) Widmar of Racine , Talon J. Mascaretti of Mount Pleasant; his great grandson, Liam Anthony Widmar; his brother, Anthony G. Widmar; his brothers-in-law, William (Barbara) Pucci, Sr. of Mount Pleasant, David (Marilyn) Pucci, Sr. of Florida; as well as many dear nieces and nephews. Jerry was also preceded in death by his brothers, Randall and Willard Widmar.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 for a visitation from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. A service remembering and celebrating his life will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Dean Noonan officiating.

The Widmar family extends a heartfelt thank you to their neighbors, Bob Scoon and Judy Pitz and to his care givers, Candice Streeter and Elizabeth Cobb, for the kindness and attention they received during Jerry's illness.

