Gerald Roy Beguhl"Jerry"

January 4, 1942 - September 24, 2019

Beguhl, Gerald Roy "Jerry", age 77, of Honey Creek, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019 at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington with his loving family at his side. Jerry was born at home in Burlington, WI on January 4, 1942, the son of the late Erwin and Mabel (nee. Schwedler) Beguhl. He spent his entire life in Racine County where he attended Rochester Ag School. He proudly served his country for 4 years in the U.S. Army. He married Barbara A. Olson in Waterford on June 23, 1979. Jerry worked at the milk plant in Union Grove, Young Radiator in Racine, Bakke Septic in Waterford and Racine County Public Works – West End. He enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, fishing and pitching horseshoes. Jerry was an avid cribbage player and woodworker and a jack of all trades.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife Barb, Children: Kenneth (Drew), Kurt, Joe (Betsy), and Anthony (Ken); Grandchildren: Sabine and Kurtis; seven great-grandchildren; siblings: Don (Elaine) Beguhl and Carol Dament; other relatives and countless friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister Joyce.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10 am – 12 pm at GRACE CHURCH 30623 Plank Road (Hwy A), Burlington, WI. Family Eulogy 12pm until 12:15pm. Burial with Military Honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Racine at 1:30 pm on Saturday. A light lunch and fellowship to follow held at Old Settlers Inn (Hwy 11) Union Grove, WI. In Lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to the .

Family wishes to thank the staff at Aurora Memorial Hospital and Hospice, along with Dr. Haider and Dr. Warren for their special care of our dear husband, father and grandfather.

