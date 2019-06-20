Geraldine B. "Geri" Binder

January 25, 1940 - June 17, 2019

Geraldine B. "Geri" Binder, age 79, of Racine passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Geri was born on January 25, 1940 in Tomahawk to Guy and Susan (Laine) Vallier. She was educated in the schools of Tomahawk and graduated from Tomahawk High School in 1958. Geri married Theodore Binder in Tomahawk on December 13, 1958. She worked for many years as a real estate broker. She was an artist who especially loved painting and had a great love for animals. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family.

She was preceded in death by, her parents; two sisters, Rosella Nichols and Nancy Morgan and her step-father, Ned Nichols.

Geri is survived by, her husband, Theodore Binder of Racine; two sons, Tim Binder of Racine and Mark (Sebastian Rasp) Binder of Brooklyn, NY; her daughter, Susan (Kurt) Sabby of Racine; two step-grandchildren, John Paul and Christopher (Patty) Sabby; a step-great grandson, Nicholas Sabby; her twin brother, Jerry (Linda) Vallier; a sister, Mary (Jim) Kibler as well as other family and many friends.

Funeral services for Geri will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Kemper Center Founders Hall (6501 – 3rd Avenue). A visitation with the family will take place at Kemper Center on Saturday from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service.

