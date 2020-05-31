Geraldine Cedzidlo 1940 - 2020 Geraldine Cedzidlo, age 79, of Kenosha formerly of Montello, WI and Chicago, IL passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa. Geraldine was born on July 9, 1940 in Chicago to Theodore and Elizabeth (Bennish) Madalinski. She married Stanley Cedzidlo on April 24, 1965 in Chicago, IL where the couple raised their family until Stanley's retirement. In 1994 the couple retired to Montello, WI. Geraldine a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Bears fan enjoyed her spare time doing puzzles and especially spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by, her parents; her husband and three brothers, Ronald, Leonard (the late Ursula) and Raymond Madalinski. Geraldine is survived by, her son, Joseph (Nancy) Cedzidlo; her daughter, Mary (James) Zurawski; three grandchildren, Travis, Stephanie and Lucas Cedzidlo; a dear friend, Gerald Gogliotti as well as other family and friends. Private family services for Geraldine were held. Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director 3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667 www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on May 31, 2020.