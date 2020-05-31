Geraldine Cedzidlo
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine Cedzidlo 1940 - 2020 Geraldine Cedzidlo, age 79, of Kenosha formerly of Montello, WI and Chicago, IL passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa. Geraldine was born on July 9, 1940 in Chicago to Theodore and Elizabeth (Bennish) Madalinski. She married Stanley Cedzidlo on April 24, 1965 in Chicago, IL where the couple raised their family until Stanley's retirement. In 1994 the couple retired to Montello, WI. Geraldine a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Bears fan enjoyed her spare time doing puzzles and especially spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by, her parents; her husband and three brothers, Ronald, Leonard (the late Ursula) and Raymond Madalinski. Geraldine is survived by, her son, Joseph (Nancy) Cedzidlo; her daughter, Mary (James) Zurawski; three grandchildren, Travis, Stephanie and Lucas Cedzidlo; a dear friend, Gerald Gogliotti as well as other family and friends. Private family services for Geraldine were held. Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director 3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667 www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI 53142
(262) 653-0667
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved