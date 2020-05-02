Geraldine Edwards White May 23, 1948 - April 26, 2020 Geraldine Edwards White brought joy to this earth for 71 years, 11 months, 2 days and not enough hours. She was born May 23, 1948 in Sasser, GA, to Allen and Izola Edwards. Growing up she attended Mt. Olive Baptist Church where she gave her life to Christ at an early age. She was a graduate of Fort Valley State University earning her degree in Home Economics. One eventful day Geraldine was stranded on the side of the road and ran into a tall, dark and handsome man by the name of Thomas White, whose family she knew and also lived in Terrell County. Through many unexpected turns of life Thomas & Geraldine were united in marriage and were married for 39 years. He offeredherapositioninWisconsinwherehewasworking. Shemoved to Racine, WI and accepted the position as director for the Breakthru Neighborhood Center. Geraldine accepted a position with the public schools teaching home economics for Racine Unified School District. She left her position to work on a master's program in Illinois. Finally, Geraldine took a position as Education Specialist with the Department of Public Instruction where she worked for over 30 years helping students prepare for and fund their college ambitions and beyond. Outside of work she was active in church, the NAACP working as chair to the Racine branch ACT-SO program, preparing the best and brightest of Racine to compete on the national ACT-SO competition level. For many decades Progressive Missionary Baptist Church was her church home where she taught Bible study, directed plays, programs and even a children's choir. Later she found a new church home at Midtown Church of Christ continuing her lifelong ministry to the future church by teaching Bible study to the children. Geraldine helped all she could with a word of encouragement, prayer, remittance, advice, straight talk, homemade salads of epic proportions or fresh carrot juice. Whenever you met her, she would let you know that she cared especially for the least among us. Geraldine is survived by her devoted, loving son Thomas II; Two brothers: Allen (Anita) Edwards Jr.; Douglas (Charlotte) Edwards; p. 7 p. 2 Four sisters: Inez (John) Thomas, Jessie (Earl, deceased) Armstrong, Vera (Leroy) Bell, Hazel (George) Pringle, kindred spirit sister, Coleen (Carl, Sr.) Lassiter, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and many beloved relatives and friends. Her husband Thomas White, Sr., parents, Allen & Izola Edwards siblings Christine Pitt and Cleveland Edwards preceded her in death. Her legacy will be continued on earth by her son and in Pictures the hearts of those she touched both young and old. The White Family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to family, friends, neighbors and medical professionals throughout Wisconsin and Ga who have given great support and generous care. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in memory of Geraldine White to an organization she supported. Address: Thomas White P O Box 265, Red Oak, GA 30272 Services will be streamed live on Facebook. Search: Also on available later on Youtube.com Geraldine White 2020.
Published in Journal Times on May 2, 2020.