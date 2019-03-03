Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine F. "Geri" Vorthmann. View Sign

Geraldine F. "Geri" Vorthmann July 29, 1935 - February 10, 2019 Geraldine F. "Geri" Vorthmann, age 83, of Treynor, Iowa passed away at her home on February 10, 2019. She was born in Racine, Wisconsin on July 29, 1935 to the late Clarence and Lilian (Koch) Hoogerhuis. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Carole Lee. Geri is survived by her children, Wendy Vorthmann, Perry Vorthmann (Kathy), Vickie Floerchi (Kent), Dan Vorthmann (Dana); brother, Rex Barry (Jeanne); grandchildren, Keith Olsen (Alicia), Nicole Krohn (Darren), Derek Floerchinger (Ma Kayla), Dawn Olsen, Vanessa Malm (Dan), Kristyn Nielsen (Ethan), Morgan Lammert (Josh), Danielle Floerchigner (Alex Herrington), Kaitlin Floerchinger, Patrick Vorthmann, Preston Vorthmann, Devin Vorthmann; great grandchildren, Max, Lucy, Shane, Teegan, Asher, Raya, Isaac. Visitation is 6:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. on Thursday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor. Memorial service is 11:00a.m. on Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church.



12 Park St

Treynor, IA 51575

