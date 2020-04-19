Geraldine Hewitt

Geraldine Hewitt, 94, passed away April 14, 2020 at Brookdale Lisle, Lisle IL.

Geraldine was born on her grandparents farm in the town of Virgil, Cortland County, State of New York.

During high school, Geraldine began corresponding with a soldier, William Hewitt, whose brother Harry lived next door. She recalled writing him 2-3 times a week as his tour of duty took him from Pearl Harbor to Guadalcanal to the Philippines. Those letters didn't interfere with her academics, as she graduated valedictorian of her 1943 class in Dryden NY. In early 1944, she was contacted by the Lane Cedar Chest Co. and told her serviceman had ordered a hope chest for her. He was discharged from the Army July, 1, 1945 and they were married August 14, 1945 in Dryden.

Geraldine and William relocated to Racine Wisconsin, where they would have two children. She was employed by Racine Hydraulics, Racine Railroad Products and retired in 1987 from Heritage Bank in Mount Pleasant. Geraldine was also active in AARP Chapter 265 and served as a member of the AARP State Legislative Committee. During retirement, they later relocated to Chilton Wisconsin where she enjoyed her family, gardening, and volunteer activity. Geraldine and William were married for 66 years.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband William, son Stephen, brother Richard Steinmetz and great great grandson Luke Hewitt. She is survived by her daughter Celinda Risvold; five grandsons Michael, Thomas, and Timothy Hewitt, Jeremy and Christopher Shipley; six great granddaughters Amber, Ashley, Kaylin, Kendra and Sienna Hewitt, Emma Shipley; two great grandsons Bryan Hewitt and Connor Shipley; great great granddaughter Eliza Seelig and great great grandson Oliver Seelig.

Geraldine's hope chest has long sat afoot her daughter's bed, and will house the memories of a wonderful life well lived. Geraldine will be greatly missed and her life celebrated at a later date. Interment at the Rochester Cemetery, Rochester WI.

Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com