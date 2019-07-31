Geraldine "Geri" J. Loppnow

1/26/1923 - 7/28/2019

TOWN OF RAYMOND - (nee Kaye) Age 96 years of the Town of Raymond. Passed away at the Home Place in Mondovi, WI on Sunday, July 28th, 2019.

Geraldine was born in Milwaukee to the late Anthony and Josephine (nee Joire) Kaye, and was united in marriage to Floyd "Butch" on November 2, 1946. She was a retired farm wife and homemaker, and still talked about her job at Pabtz Brewing Co as a secretary in her early years. Geri love to bowl and enjoyed playing cards, gardening, canning, baking and making special meals. She never went anywhere empty handed. Geri loved working at Wayne's Daughters green house and enjoyed all of the customers every year either checking them out or giving them popcorn. She was the 4-H leader for many years and enjoyed working at the voting poles. Geri loved her family and all of the little ones.

Suvivors include her sons, Wayne (Sandra) of Caledonia, WI. Larry (Barb) of Wabasso, MN. Rick (Lori) of Alma, WI, Nine granddaughters, five grandsons, nine great granddaughters and 8 great grandsons. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Floyd, son Randy, daughter Kaye Hinrichs and all of her brothers and sisters.

Memorial visitation will be held at the FUNERAL HOME on Saturday, August 3rd from NOON until 2PM, followed by the memorial service at 2PM.

