Geraldine "Geri" R. Kroupa(Nee: Beiley)

January 10, 1935 - May 11, 2019

RACINE - Geraldine "Geri" R. Kroupa, age 84, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Bay Harbor Memory Care and Assisted Living.

She was born in Racine, January 10, 1935, daughter of the late Louis and Katherine (Nee: Parsak) Beiley.

On October 20, 1956 at St. Edward Catholic Church she was united in marriage for 60 years to Richard A. Kroupa who preceded her in death, October 21, 2016. Geri was employed as a Registered Nurse for many years in the surgical department at St. Mary's Hospital. Following her work in surgery she worked as a public health nurse for the City of Racine until retirement. Geri spent her retirement travelling across the US and abroad with her husband where they met many lifelong friends along the way. She will be fondly remembered for sharing her wonderful cooking and hosting exceptional parties with family and friends. She was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and considered her faith central in her life.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Michael Kroupa, Christopher (Pam) Kroupa, Joseph Kroupa, Carol (John) Rogers; grandchildren, Ryan (Brittany) Kroupa, Nicholas Rogers, Max Rogers, and Drew Rogers; her great-granddaughter, Lillian Kroupa; twin brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Thomas Kroupa, Barbara Kroupa; sister-in-law, Virginia Beiley; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her twin brother, Gary, and an older brother, Elwood.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday, May 16, 2019, 6:00 pm at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street, with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Thursday at the church from 4:00 pm until time of Mass at 6:00 pm. Private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to HALO or to Habitat for Humanity have been suggested.

