Geraldine "Gerry" Rossmiller

September 23, 1927 - December 1, 2019

Geraldine "Gerry" Rossmiller nee Held, age 92 passed away peacefully on December 1st, 2019 at Pinebrook Pointe Assisted Living Facility in Burlington, WI. Gerry was born September 23rd, 1927 to the late Edward & Rose Held of Lyons, WI. She attended St. Joseph's Grade School and was a graduate of St. Mary's High School class of 1945. She was employed as a secretary and bookkeeper for B & I Management Co. and of Burlington Mills. In May of 1955, she married Herb Rossmiller at St. Joseph's Church in Lyons; they shared 41 years together before Herb passed in December of 1996. Gerry was a stay at home mom until 1967, when she started working at Rewald Electric Co. as a secretary before she retired in 1990. After retirement Gerry volunteered at Love Inc as well St. Mary's Hot Lunch Program, funeral luncheons, and fish fries. She was member of VFW Auxiliary and the Burlington Senior Center.

Gerry will be deeply missed by her daughters Carol (Steve) Von Alven of Burlington, WI and Mary (Tony) Willems Van Dijk of Cary, IL, her son-in-law Richard Bentley of Madison, WI; her grandchildren Jeff (Stephanie) Von Alven, Leslie (Adam) Langsbard, Lauren Willems Van Dijk, and Jacob Willems Van Dijk; her great-grandchildren Allison and Ben Von Alven, as well as her step grandchildren Abby Lohmeier , Dashiell and August Langsbard. Gerry is further survived by her brother James (Barbara) Held, her sister-in-law Ann Held, and many nieces and nephews.

Gerry was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother Francis (Pinky) Held, and her daughter Kay Bentley.

A celebration of Gerry's life will be held at St. Charles Catholic Church (440 Kendall Street Burlington, WI 53105) on Wednesday December 4th, 2019. Visitation will be from 4:00pm to 5:45pm, followed by a 6:00pm memorial mass, with a luncheon afterwards.

The family would like to thank the staff at Pinebrook Pointe, Aurora at Home Hospice, and the doctors and nurses of Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington, for their kind and compassionate care for Gerry.

The family requests all memorials be donated to Burlington Catholic Grade School and Catholic Central High School of Burlington, WI; or to St. Joseph's Indian School and Orphanage of Chamberlain, SD.

