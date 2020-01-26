Germaine Carol BrigmanNee: Haas

November 14, 1928 - January 20, 2020

RACINE - Germaine Carol Brigman, age 91, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at Ascension Hospital. She was born in Racine, November 14, 1928, daughter of the late Edward and Carolyn (Nee: Reichert) Haas.

At the time of her death she was surrounded by family and prayers.

Germaine graduated from National Chiropractic College with degrees in Chiropractic Medicine and Naturopathy. A dedicated Mother of 8, grandmother of 26, and great grandmother of 20. She was a defender of the Unborn, traveling to Madison WI and Washington D.C. to march for life, in addition to participating in the Life Chain. She was a lover of athletics both as a coach and a participant. She also was Green Bay Packer fan, a great bread and cookie baker, jam maker, the greenest of thumbs, and a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church where she was a Sacristan, sponsor for the RCIA program, distributed the Holy Eucharist to hospital patients, volunteering at the Racine Marian Center, St. Vincent DePaul centers as well as Racine Food Bank, and who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children; Jeffry (Patricia) Brigman, Mark (Patricia) Brigman, Carolyn (James) Chambasian, Joan (Kurt) Krueger, Christopher (Shirley) Brigman, Todd (Laura) Brigman, Blaze (Nancy) Brigman, Heidi (Craig) Campion. Grandchildren; Garrett Brigman, Logan Brigman, Blake Brigman, Elyise Brigman, Cara Feind, Benjamin Brigman, Aaron Brigman, Michael Chambasian, Kyle Chambasian, Kristin Chambasian, Katherine Vukobrat, Jacob Hoaglund, Bridgette Hoaglund-Zumstein, Audrey Schwandt, Landon Brigman, Jordan Molina, Taylor Brigman, Ahna Taylor, Emily Brigman Morgan Brigman, Austin Brigman, Lewis Brigman, Gracia Forsythe, Levi Campion. Great Grandchildren; Madalynn Brigman, Abigail Brigman, Violet Brigman, Mackenzie Geyer, Julianna Hoaglund, Josephina Hoaglund, Jacqueline Hoaglund, Gabrial Malmstadt, Aiden Hoaglund, Theodore Schwandt, Elizabeth Schwandt, Charlotte Schwandt, Phineas Schwandt, Ruby Schwandt Elijah Brigman, Chloe Brigman, Holden Brigman, Arwen Brigman, Trenton Brigman, Hendrix Forsythe. Siblings; Bernadette (Alvin) Morrow, Norman (Ruthann) Haas, Daniel (Marlene) Haas; in-laws, Elaine Haas, Yvonne Haas, Laurine Haas, Lawrence Jansen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her husband, Foy, she was preceded in death by siblings, Audrey, Gregory, Gerard and John Haas, Diane Cook, Rosemary Jansen and Marjorie Malko; brothers-in-law, Richard Malko and Joseph Cook.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11:00 am at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street with Father Yamid Blanco officiating. Relatives and friends may visit prior to the Mass from 9:00 am until beginning of Mass at 11:00 am. Memorials can be sent to the National Right to Life Committee (nrlc.org), or Care Net (care-net.org.) Private interment will be held at Holy Family Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Parkview Gardens Memory unit staff, nurse Kate. Ascension All Saints Hospital and Father Blanco Yamid.

