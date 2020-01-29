Germaine Carol (Haas) Brigman (1928 - 2020)
  • "Thoughts and prayer to the Brigman family. Pat & Janet..."
  • "Mark, Carolyn & Joan, So very sorry to read of your mom's..."
    - Jim Schnetz
  • "Mrs. Brigman was always so nice to us kids at St. Stan's...."
    - Chris Dorf
  • "Sending all my love and prayers to the Brigman family..."
    - Eileen Church (Gilbride)
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
6400 Spring Street
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
6400 Spring Street
Germaine Carol BrigmanNee: Haas

November 14, 1928 - January 20, 2020

RACINE - Germaine Carol Brigman, age 91, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at Ascension Hospital.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11:00 am at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street with Father Yamid Blanco officiating. Relatives and friends may visit prior to the Mass from 9:00 am until beginning of Mass at 11:00 am. Memorials can be sent to the National Right to Life Committee (nrlc.org), or Care Net (care-net.org.) Private interment will be held at Holy Family Cemetery.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 29, 2020
