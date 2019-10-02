Gerry T. "Garmo" DeGarmo

January 9, 1943 - September 27, 2019

Gerry T. "Garmo" DeGarmo, Age 76, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019 at the WI Veterans Home in Union Grove with his loving family at his side. Garmo was born in Racine on January 9, 1943 the son of the late Reese and Anne DeGarmo (nee: Campbell). He spent his early years in Racine and graduated from Horlick High School Class of '62.

Garmo enlisted in and proudly served as a Marine in the USMC during the Vietnam War from 1963-1967. Following his Honorable Discharge, he returned to Racine. He was a skilled bricklayer, worked in the automotive industry and also earned a degree in horticulture. He enjoyed his time co-operating "The Farmer's Garden" in Yorkville, WI.

From 1995-2016, Garmo lived in Florida. He worked for Absolute Aluminum for over 20 years retiring as the Permit Supervisor. He loved his work and considered many of his co-workers to be close friends. Company President Dale "DJ" Desjardins meant the world to Garmo. DJ, Roger, Mark, Kaleb and the rest of the Absolute Aluminum crew are a class act. Garmo retired in 2016 and returned home to Wisconsin.

Garmo loved old cars. He enjoyed buying, selling, fixing and trading old cars and car parts. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, time at the beach, telling jokes, and dining out with friends and family. He was fiercely independent for all of his life and always spoke his mind. Even a single interaction with Garmo was typically unforgettable. He had quite a sense of humor, which he held on to until the very end. He cherished his family and friends (especially Dennis Williams and Tim Verhagey) and will be dearly missed by many.

Survivors Include his children Mike (Becca) DeGarmo, Amy (Froilan) DeGarmo-Santiago; grandchildren Reese, Carter, Emme, Avery DeGarmo; Kendrick, Jax, Greyson Santiago; sisters Sue Mills, Dolores MacDonald, and Mary (James) Porcaro; brothers Neal DeGarmo and Tom (Donna) DeGarmo and many special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law Dick Mills and Bob MacDonald and sister-in-law Alayne DeGarmo.

The family would like to thank the staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital (Dr. Turner & Dr. Choi), the caring staff at the Vets Center of Union Grove, Nurse Candice form Aurora Hospice Services, Father Russ Arnett and our family and friends for the care and support given to Garmo during his time of need.

A celebration of life will take place on Thursday October 3, 2019. Visitation will take place at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home in Union Grove from 0830-1000 with service led by Father Russel Arnett at 1000. Internment with full Military Honors will follow at the Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the family will be shared with Garmo's favorite charities.

