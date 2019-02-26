Obituary Guest Book View Sign

RACINE - On Monday, February 18, 2019, Trudy, 93, soared into heaven. She was born in Milwaukee on January 30, 1926 to Joseph and Marie Kalinowski. Trudy was the oldest of their six children, Benjamin, Rose, Dorothy, Deloris and Joseph. All have preceded her in death except Joseph. In 1946 Trudy married the “love of her life” Bud Tondreau. They had twin daughters: Kathie (Michael Iselin), Diane (Dan Henderson). Kathie and Michael blessed Trudy with two grandsons, Daniel and Brian (Heather). Diane and Mike Flohr added three more blessings, Jason (Mary), Steven (Stephanie), and Kelli (Dan). Trudy retired from American Motors after thirty years. She enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, traveling, spending summers up north and attending church. When her husband of 50 years went to heaven, her focus became her grandchildren. She was thrilled to see them graduate from college, get married and make her a great grandmother with the births of: Jeremiah, Gabriel, Joshua, Luke, Kaiden and Kaitlyn. In an article in the Racine Journal Times, she was named “The Most Whimsical Character in Racine”. Sweet and lighthearted, that was Trudy. The secret to her youthful appearance: Jesus in her heart and Ponds Cold Cream! Trudy was a remarkable, vibrant lady, who left a legacy of love and laughter. Having lived a long and full life, she went home to be with her Savior, husband and grandson Daniel. As per her wishes there will be no funeral, just private family celebrations of her life. However; you can still honor her memory, by donating to either Hospice Alliance or the MATC Daniel Iselin Scholarship. One of Trudy’s favorite Gospel songs was, “I’ll Fly Away”. Hallelujah! Trudy’s now SOARING free. Thank you, Hospice Alliance, and Parkview Gardensfor your compassion and care. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to



