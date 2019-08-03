Gilbert D. Thomsen

October 19, 1928 - July 31, 2019

RACINE – Gilbert D. Thomsen, 90, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at The Villa at Lincoln Park. He was a lifelong resident of Racine, born on October 19, 1928 to the late Thorwald and Henrietta (nee: Larsen) Thomsen. Gilbert was a 1947 graduate of Washington Park High School. He worked for thirty-five years in the printing department at the Racine County Court House, retiring in December of 1985. Gilbert was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Dania Society, Racine County Historical Society and a life member of Preservation Racine. He studied piano from an early age and held an interest and appreciation for music all of his life. Gilbert was an antique collector and enjoyed his yard and flowers. In his younger years, he did chair caning.

Surviving are two cousins, Ayleen Smith and Lois Paullin all living out of town; special friends and caregivers, Marion Beyer and Timothy Hermes; further survived by other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by, cousins, Elvis James Maynard Jr and Eunice Whitney and good friend, Ervin Beyer.

Funeral Services will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. John Roekle officiating. There will be a visitation at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Gilbert will be laid to rest in the family plot at Mound Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Evangelical Lutheran Church or St. Monica's Senior Living has been suggested.

