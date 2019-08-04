Gilbert D. Thomsen

October 19, 1928 - July 31, 2019

RACINE – Gilbert D. Thomsen, 90, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at The Villa at Lincoln Park.

Funeral Services will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. John Roekle officiating. There will be a visitation at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service. Gilbert will be laid to rest in the family plot at Mound Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Evangelical Lutheran Church or St. Monica's Senior Living has been suggested.

Please direct online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479