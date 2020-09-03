1/1
Gilbert K. Lamp
1930 - 2020
Gilbert K. Lamp

March 17, 1930 - August 29, 2020

Gilbert K. Lamp, age 90, of Waterford Wisconsin, passed away August 29th, 2020, at his home surrounded by family.

Gilbert was born March 17th, 1930 to the late Theodore G. and Anna (Nee: Biscobing) Lamp. After school Gilbert enlisted in the United States Marines. He proudly served his country and later became a member of the American Legion Essman- Schroeder Post 20 in Waterford. He married the love of his life, Barbara A. Hart on June 20th, 1953. Gilbert was a very proud father of twelve children. Gilbert worked many years for the city of Milwaukee and was a member of the Local 113 Union until he retired. He also enjoyed many years volunteering as a leader and camp master for the Boy Scouts of America.

Gilbert is survived by his dear wife Barbara; children Virginia (Richard) Halbur, Michael Lamp, Mary (Cleveland) Weber, George (Kathy) Lamp, Patrick (Marleen) Lamp, Theodore (Monica) Lamp, Sharon (Marc) Bogdon, Nancy (Alvin) Taylor, Jennifer (Robert) Christensen. Gilbert is also survived by 43 grandchildren, a multitude of great grandchildren, and many other family members, neighbors, and friends.

Gilbert is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Anna Lamp; his children Carolyn Roohr, Christina Clark, and Kenneth Christopher Lamp.

A celebration of Gilbert's life will be held on Saturday September 5th, 2020 at Integrity Celebrations Center (2789 Browns Lake Dr. Burlington, WI 53105). Visitation will be held from 1 PM until time of service at 2:50 PM with military honors following. Gilbert will be laid to rest at Saint Thomas Aquinas Cemetery at a later date.

Family suggest memorial donations to American Legion Essman- Schroeder Post 20 in Waterford or St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Faith Community.

Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Services

29134 Evergreen Drive Waterford, WI 53185

262-514-4600

www.integrityfunerals.net



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
01:00 - 02:45 PM
Integrity Celebrations Center
SEP
5
Service
02:45 PM
Integrity Celebrations Center
