Giovanni D. DeRango

  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - chuck nelson
  • "You will always be in my heart and I will always love..."
    - Chloe
  • "My heart is with you Tami n Franko. I pray for you all to..."
    - Pam Baker
  • "Although no words can really help ease the loss you bear,..."
    - Jessica Nieves
Service Information
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI
53151
(262)-827-0659
Giovanni Donald DeRango

May 25, 1988 - March 27, 2020

Born May 25, 1988, now at peace on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the age of 31 years. Beloved son of Tammie (Franco) Valente and father Frank DeRango Sr. Dear brother of Frank DeRango Jr., Nicco DeRango Sr., Julie Anchondo and Stephanie Sexauer. Proud grandson of the late Donald Cartrette Sr., JoAnn DeRango, the late Giovanni "John" (Phyllis) DeRango, and Frank Sr. (Angie) Valente. Nephew of Donna (Nick) Nellis, Donald Jr. (Teena) Cartrette. Also survived by Joshua Mueller, Nalana, Mila, Nicco Jr. DeRango, Lynn Faber, fiancée Chloe Santiago, other relatives and friends.

Private celebration of life will be held.

(262) 827-0659

Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 5, 2020
