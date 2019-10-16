Girts "Gary" Saulitis

RACINE – Girts "Gary" Saulitis, 89, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Sunday, October 13, 2019 with his family by his side.

Gary was born in Riga, Latvia to the late Peter and Anna Saulitis. He married the former Claire Nonnweiler on August 7, 1970. She preceded him in death on November 22, 2012. Gary worked for many years with the Teamster Union and was a proud member of Teamsters Local 200. He was a member of Latvian Lutheran Holy Trinity Church in Milwaukee. He enjoyed gambling trips, Packer games and was a member of Racine Moose Lodge #437.

Survivors include his step-children, Elizabeth (Michael) Czerwinski, Thomas Lein and Michele Hess (Rick Bulgrin); step-grandchildren, Melissa (Mick) Verbeten, Justin Czerwinski, Jessica (Tim) Fitzsimmons, Jennifer Lein (Rueben Gonzales) , Jacklin Lein, Robert Hess and Thomas Hess; nine step-great-grandchildren; sister, Mirdza (Mickey) Lazdins; nephew, Erik and Sharon Lazdins and Family; and his niece, Andrea and Justin Peterson and family. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Corinne Strohwig; father-in-law, Siegfried Strohwig; sister-in-law, Renee Trudell Perez; and brother-in-law, Andris Lazdins.

A memorial service for Gary will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. a private family inurnment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park. A visitation for Gary will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time pf the service at 1:00 p.m.

