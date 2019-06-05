Gladys L. Green

April 6, 1937 - May 31, 2019

Gladys Lois Green (Daniels) was born April 6, 1937 to George and Ethel Daniels, Sioux City, Iowa and received her wings May 31, 2019, Wylie, Texas, surrounded by her family, which complied with her wishes.

She accepted Christ at a early age, always fostering her relationship with Christ. When she knew she didn't have much time left here on earth, she expressed she was ready to meet her Father in heaven.

During her lifetime she was employed at St. Joseph Hospital, Iowa Beef Processors, however her passion was working with children as a Child Care Provider. So she opened her own child care business in Racine WI and later, before her retirement worked in child care facilities in Texas.

Gladys had been ill for a number of years and she battled through all obstacles the same way she did life, facing it head on moving forward. Her family proudly referred to her as 'their inspiration.'

Gladys was the last surviving child of George and Ethel Daniels. She is lovingly remembered by her five children: Deborah (Green) Warren of Wylie TX, Dawn (LC) Ramsey of Oxford MS, Dayna (Thomas) Nash of Sioux City IA, Douglas (Adrienne) Green of Windermere FL, and Deon (Stazia) Ramsey of Sherman TX, in addition to 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grandchildren along with a host of nieces and nephews, whom she dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her son, Daniel, her parents George and Ethel Daniels and her siblings: Alice, Viola, Charles, Dorothy, James, Kathryn, and Albert.

Her Celebration of Life will take place June 28, 2019 at 11:00am at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 1421 Geneva Street, Sioux City, Iowa.