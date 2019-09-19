Gladys L. Gutzman(Nee Brandt)

July 9, 1923 - September 13, 2019

RACINE - Gladys L. Gutzman, age 96, of Racine and Round Lake, Fifield WI, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at Ridgewood Care Center. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 9, 1923, daughter of the late Arthur and Sadie (Fagan) Brandt.

Gladys graduated from William Horlick High School. She was a 22-year employee of Western Publishing Company retiring as Administrative Assistant to the Vice President of Finance. Gladys was a member and lap swimmer of the YMCA. She was a member St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, the Christian Mothers, the Altar Society and tutored reading at St. John's school. She was also a member of the Racine Art Association and the D.A.R.

She was preceded in death by her beloved Husband "Murph" (Edward Gutzman), with whom she celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary in 1998. She is survived by her beloved daughter and son-in-law Kris and Paul Cook of Racine; beloved grandson William E. Lutz of New Jersey; great granddaughters Flora and Cora Lutz; and brother James E. Brandt of Milwaukee. She was also preceded in death by her mother-in-law and father-in-law Anna and Clarence Gutzman; sister Margaret Miller, brother Arthur Brandt, brother-in law Edward Miller, sister-in-law Geneel Brandt; and sister-in-law Grace Brinen, brother in law Howard Brinen and brother -in-law Dan Gutzman.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St John Nepomuk Church, 1903 English Street, Saturday, September 21, 2019, 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Memorials to St John Nepomuk Church have been suggested by the family.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com