Gladys L. (Brandt) Gutzman (1923 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys L. (Brandt) Gutzman.
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St John Nepomuk Church
1903 English Street
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St John Nepomuk Church
1903 English Street
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gladys L. Gutzman(Nee Brandt)

July 9, 1923 - September 13, 2019

RACINE - Gladys L. Gutzman, age 96, of Racine and Round Lake, Fifield WI, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at Ridgewood Care Center.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St John Nepomuk Church, 1903 English Street, Saturday, September 21, 2019, 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Memorials to St John Nepomuk Church have been suggested by the family.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.