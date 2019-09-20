Gladys L. Gutzman(Nee Brandt)
July 9, 1923 - September 13, 2019
RACINE - Gladys L. Gutzman, age 96, of Racine and Round Lake, Fifield WI, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019 at Ridgewood Care Center.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St John Nepomuk Church, 1903 English Street, Saturday, September 21, 2019, 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Steve Varghese officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Memorials to St John Nepomuk Church have been suggested by the family.
MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
www.meredithfuneralhome.com