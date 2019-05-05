Glenn A. Christensen

April 17, 1926 – April 27, 2019

RACINE - Glenn Alan Christensen, age 93, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Saturday evening, April 27, 2019, surrounded with the love of his family.

Glenn was born April 17, 1926 to Henry and Hansine (Hansen) Christensen. He was united in marriage with the love of his life Carole Ruth (Hansen) on September 16, 1949.

Born to fly, Glenn knew he wanted to be a pilot at 6 years old. He enrolled in ground school at the age of 14. Glenn learned to fly in 1943 and was half owner of a Welsh aircraft before he owned a bicycle or a car. He eventually purchased a bicycle to get to the airport. Glenn enlisted with the Army Air Corp at the age of 17 as an aviation cadet, but WWII ended before he was able to complete his training. He returned home, attended flight school and received his commercial pilot's license. In 1949, Glenn became a Civil Air Patrol Squadron Commander - building it from a team of 8 into 130 - and became Group Commander for SE Wisconsin. He built the Civil Defense Group into 480 volunteers and supervised the Defense Early Warning System, eventually being promoted to Major by Col. John Batten.

Glenn was in business as a crop duster from 1953-1956, flying an open cockpit, bi-wing Stearman aircraft. He began his career in corporate aviation as a co-pilot for the J.I. Case Company. In 1961 he was hired as chief pilot for Bucyrus Erie Co, now known as Caterpillar Inc. A pioneer and advocate of corporate aviation, Glenn joined an elite group of Lear Jet pilots who flew at an altitude of 51,000 feet. In 1987, after retiring, he received an award from the National Aircraft Assn. for 7,872,000 accident free flying miles and was inducted into the SE Wisconsin Aviation Hall of Fame.

Glenn had a very strong faith in the Lord, all his life, for which he was blessed. Most recently he attended Evangelical United Methodist Church for many years. He was also active with Kiwanis Club of West Racine, Bucyrus Erie 25 year club, and a 70 year member of American Legion Post 310. Mostly, he cherished spending time with his family and his many lifelong friends.

Glenn was an intelligent, compassionate and generous man, who always wanted the best for everybody. He also loved a good practical joke and would go to great lengths to pull it off, thus earning his nickname "Bozo".

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of almost 70 years, Carole, their daughter Sandy (Darrell) Wright, son Chris (Gigi) Christensen, grandchildren Jordan and Ellie Christensen and Katherine Wright. Brother in law Merlyn (Helen) Peterson, and many other dear relatives and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Gilbert( Lois) Christensen and Carole's parents Hjalmer and Ruth Hansen, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and niece Dana (Christensen) Stellman.

In accordance with Glenn's wishes a private service with military honors was held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Glenn's very good friend, Rev. John Fleming, officiated. Also, in accordance with his wishes, in lieu of memorials he would like everyone "to take your sweetheart out to lunch".

A heartfelt note of thanks to Ascension All Saints Hospital and to all our friends and relatives for the compassionate care, support and prayers given to Glenn in his time of need. May God bless you all!

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com