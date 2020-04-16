Glenn A. Christiansen (1937 - 2020)
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Obituary
Glenn A. Christiansen

April 3, 1937 – April 11, 2020

Mount Pleasant – Glenn Alfred Christiansen passed away at his home on April 11, 2020 at the age of 83.

Public visitation for Glenn will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, only IMMEDIATE FAMILY will be permitted in the funeral home for a live streamed service, officiated by Pastor Beth Ann Stone of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church, at 12:00 p.m. To view the services on Zoom Live Stream, please contact the Wilson Funeral Home to obtain a link to join. A private committal service and inurnment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. To view the full obituary notice and share online condolences with the family visit: www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 16, 2020
