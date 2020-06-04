Gloria A. Hess Pepke(Nee: Voleska) February 4, 1931 - May 31, 2020 RACINE - Gloria Ann Hess Pepke, age 89 passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Ridgewood Care Center. She was born in Racine, February 4, 1931, daughter of the late George and Bertha (Nee: Gastauer) Voleska. Gloria graduated from St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1948". She had been employed as a cashier at Kohl's Grocery. Gloria was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She enjoyed golf and was proud of making 2 holes in one. She will be dearly missed. Surviving are her children, Charles Hess, Randy Hess, Terry Lovelace, and Stacey Hess; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Judy (Dean) Ruediger; special friend, Marilyn Rentz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands, Keith Hess, Everett Pepke; brother, Donald Voleska; and sister, Marjorie (John) Zierten. Private graveside services will be held at All Saints Cemetery, Pleasant Prairie. Special thank you to the staff of Ridgewood for their care. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 4, 2020.