My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Gloria J. Ambrose
Gloria J. Ambrose, 72, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Pine Brook Pointe Assisted Living.
Visitation for Gloria will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 11AM until 1PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Services will begin at 1PM at the funeral home with Rev. Carl Ciske presiding.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 25, 2020.