Gloria J. Ambrose
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gloria J. Ambrose

Gloria J. Ambrose, 72, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Pine Brook Pointe Assisted Living.

Visitation for Gloria will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 11AM until 1PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Services will begin at 1PM at the funeral home with Rev. Carl Ciske presiding.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Service
01:00 PM
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 22, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved