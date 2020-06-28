GloriaMae Took
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GloriaMae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GloriaMae Took

May 22, 1932 - June 20, 2020

RACINE - "Absent from the body, present with the Lord", GloriaMae Took (nee Rigby) of Racine, Wisconsin, age 88, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 20, 2020.

GloriaMae was born in Racine, WI, May 22, 1932, daughter of James W. and Emma Lela (nee Hare) Rigby and was a life-long resident of Racine. GloriaMae received her education in the Racine public schools and was a graduate of Washington Park High School. She was united in marriage to Donald George Took on July 12, 1952. She worked at Walker Manufacturing Company for 38 years and in the Human Resources department before retiring on January 1, 1989.

GloriaMae grew up in a Christian home and accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and was baptized at Grove Avenue Baptist Church in Racine, WI. Through the years, she was always active in the Lord's work. She completed the Home Studies from Moody Bible Institute, Chicago, IL, taught Sunday School, did Youth Work, played in a string band, started a Shining Candles Youth Group, served on the Church Board, the Woman's Missionary and Aids Society, and took correspondence art courses from Minnesota University. She loved reading and studying her bible and always listened to WVCY. Her love for the Lord was evident in how she lived her life.

Her cherished memories were of her dear and loving husband Donald, the love of her life. Their love for the Lord and each other was the bond that held them together for so 63 years. She was blessed with many special friends from church and from where she worked. She will be sadly missed by special nieces and nephews, Alice Johnson, Frank Sterbin, Faith (Edward) Baci, Sylvia (Decherd) Stevens, Allan (Patty) Sterbinsky, April Sterbin and many other dear nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters as well as her beloved husband Donald Took.

Due to the Covid 19, funeral Services will not be held. Any sentiments or memories that you may wish to express can be posted on the Wilson Funeral Home website.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

Racine, Wisconsin 53405

262-634-3361



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
(262) 634-3361
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved