Gordon A. Modrak "Gordie"

May 26, 1935 - February 9, 2020

Modrak, Gordon A. "Gordie" age 84, of Kansasville, (formerly of Burlington and Tichigan Lake) passed away peacefully at St. Catherine's Hospital in Kenosha with family at his side on February 9, 2020. Gordie was born in Milwaukee on May 26, 1935, the son of Anton and Martha (nee. Trepczyk) Modrak. He graduated Waterford Union High School where he was a star football player for all 4 years. He was very fond of those years and talked about high school football until the end. On October 29, 1955 he married Carol Garber who preceded him in death in 2011. They lived in the Tichigan Lake area most of their life where they raised four children. Gordie and Carol were the owners/operators of Gordon A. Modrak Builders Inc. for over 56 years. Gordie was a lifelong member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Waterford. In his younger years Gordie enjoyed fishing, a good cribbage game and lately reading. His proudest moments were watching his kids, grandkids and great grandkids grow and succeed in life. They were his treasure.

Gordie is survived by three children, Debbie (Peter) Goetz of Kansasville, Mary Ann (Betsy Luxford) Modrak of Winter, WI, and Jim (Charlene) Modrak of Whitewater; grandchildren, J.J.(Aubrey) Jacobs, Erika (Jason) Kaatz, Justine (Catherine) Modrak, Ezra Oak, and James (Shelby) Modrak; great-grandchildren, Landon and Easton Jacobs, Jack Kaatz, Anna and Owen Modrak; brother, Allan (Dolores) Modrak of Adams, WI, sisters-in-law, Shirley (Ken) Kaspar of Tampa, FL, Lois (Fred) Rupert of Burlington; and by other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, wife Carol and son David and Sister-in-law: Irene(Phil) Gerloff.

A Memorial Gathering will be held in the Funeral Home on Saturday February 22, 2020 from 2-4 PM, with services beginning at 4:00 PM. A reception at Marty's Diamond Restaurant will follow services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Waterford Athletic Association in memory of Gordie's high school football days.

Family wishes to thank the Doctors, Nurses, Staff and Chaplains at St. Catherine's Hospital in Kenosha and Father Robert McDermott of St. Monica's for their loving care in Gordie's final hours.

