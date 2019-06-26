Gordon E. Gates

May 13, 1928 - June 21, 2019

Gordon E. Gates age 91, Crivitz resident and formerly of Milwaukee passed away Friday June 21 at Newcare Nursing Home in Crivitz. He was born May 13, 1928 in Milwaukee. Gordon married Betty Willis the couple resided in Milwaukee where he was employed by American Can Company until retirement and moving to Crivitz. He was avid sports fan. Surviving are one stepson Ronald (Cindi) Becker of Crivtiz, nieces, nephews and friends. His wife Betty preceded in death.

Family will greet relatives and friends Thursday June 27 at Graceland Cemetery in Milwaukee from 11 a.m. until time of Funeral at 12:30 p.m. Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home in Crivitz assisted the family.