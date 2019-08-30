Gordon H. Anderson
November 12, 1949 - August 26, 2019
MT. PLEASANT – Gordon H. Anderson, 69, passed away at his residence on Monday, August 26, 2019.
A memorial service with full military honors will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service. Private inurnment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
