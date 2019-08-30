Gordon H. Anderson (1949 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My sympathy rest in peace alot of good times with ya buddy"
    - Alan Witt
Service Information
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI
53404
(262)-632-4479
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gordon H. Anderson

November 12, 1949 - August 26, 2019

MT. PLEASANT – Gordon H. Anderson, 69, passed away at his residence on Monday, August 26, 2019.

A memorial service with full military honors will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service. Private inurnment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Please direct online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479
Published in Racine Journal Times on Aug. 30, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet Veterans
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.