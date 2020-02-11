Gordon J. Bolitho

May 24, 1929 - February 7, 2020

Age 90 of Waterford passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at Waterford Senior Living. Gordon was born May 24, 1929 to James and Della (nee VanderVeen) in Grand Rapids, Michigan where he spent his early life. He then graduated from Michigan State University with a BA in Business. Gordon proudly served his country in the US Army from 1952 through 1954. On August 22, 1952 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Bouma in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Following their marriage, they resided in Grand Rapids, then moved to various locations including: El Paso, Chicago and Buffalo Grove, before moving to Racine County. Gordon worked as a Computer Systems Analyst for IBM. He faithfully attended Peace Lutheran Church and currently was attending Community Methodist Church in Waterford. Gordon loved his wife Dorothy, his family and pets.

Gordon is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, children: Thomas Bolitho, David (Brenda) Bolitho, Susan (Patrick) Lincoln and John (Eduarda) Bolitho, grandchildren: David (Paige) Lincoln, Hannah (Michael) Stich, Elizabeth Lincoln, Sarah Bolitho and Daniel Bolitho, a great-granddaughter Madelyn Lincoln. He is further survived by a sister Joyce Johnson, and other relatives and friends. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother John Bolitho.

The family has suggested memorials, in honor of Gordon, be made to the Community United Methodist Church in Waterford or Lakeland Animal Shelter.

Gordon's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the pastors and friends at the Community United Methodist Church, the staff at Waterford Senior Living and Aurora Hospice for all their care and compassion.

Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Community United Methodist Church in Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, at the church.

A Private Burial with Military Honors will take place at McPherson Cemetery.

