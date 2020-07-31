Gordon ""Gordy"" J. Perkins

1945 - 2020

Gordon "Gordy" J. Perkins, 75 of Burlington, WI, passed away on July 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born May 19, 1945 in Greenwood, WI, the son of the late Ervin and Violet (Mengel) Perkins. Gordy served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to Bonnie J. Miller on July 23, 1966 in Lake Geneva, WI. Bonnie and Gordy were members of Como Community Church in Lake Geneva, WI. He was also a member of the Burlington Chapter of VietNow and the Steamfitters Union Local 118. Gordy enjoyed golfing and deer hunting in his younger years. Gordy was a loving and devoted husband, father and Boppa. His grandchildren were his greatest joy in life.

Gordy is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Bonnie, two daughters; Laura (Brian) Taylor of Burlington, WI and Krista (Rich) Dudones of Lake Geneva, WI, three grandchildren; Kaitlyn Bonton, Kyle Bonton and Joshua Dudones, two step-grandchildren; Sarah and Keira Taylor, and his sister, Cheryl (Howard) Kincaid. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberley Perkins, parents and sister, Marlene Hutter.

Memorial Service will be 11:00AM on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Rd. Lake Geneva, WI, with Pastor Bob Kamps officiating. Visitation will be 9:30AM until service time Monday at the church. Private inurnment with Military Honors will be at St. Frances De Sales Catholic Cemetery in Lake Geneva, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gordy's name may be directed to Como Community Church. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Perkins Family.

The Perkins Family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful people at Allay Home & Hospice that took such wonderful care of Gordy & all of the family. We were blessed to have them.