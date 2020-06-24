Gottlieb J. Schafer

November 7, 1921 - June 21, 2020

Gottlieb John Schafer the 10th child of 13, born in Tangier Oklahoma on November 7, 1921 - Died June 21, 2020.

His mother Maria Trieber and father Philip Schafer immigrated to America arriving in Boston, MA 24 November 1911.

In 1935, while living in Oklahoma,13-year-old Gottlieb moved with his parents to Racine, Wisconsin. His father, sold everything they had, packed all he could in a trailer pulled by a Model A Ford, with 8 children and his wife, and left the dust bowl behind.

While on furlough from the Army he married Helen Jean Jandl on 31 May 1944. He served as a corporal in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater as a Truck Driver in the 3789th QM Truck Co. He and Helen were active in reunions of his Truck Company which met in interesting places around the US yearly.

Gottlieb and Helen built their home on the Jandl property, raised their three sons, John, David, and William, and lived there until his 90th birthday.

In December of 1983 he received "The Honorary Scroll" from the Wisconsin Natural Gas Co. for 37 years of service and retired at 62.

Gottlieb and his wife were active members of Second Presbyterian Church from the time they were married until their passing's. Gottlieb volunteered often, participated in many activities, served as an elder and ushered on Sunday mornings.

He loved Fishing, and Deer hunting in Northern Wisconsin. He was also an avid Packers and Brewers fan. He will always be remembered as a loving and dedicated father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

Survivors include, his three sons, John and Carole (Wee) Schafer, David and Diane (Gaffney) Schafer and William and Donna (Somers) Schafer; grandchildren, Jason (Julie Van Der Kamp) Schafer, Justin and Melissa (Schafer) Yim, Scot and Karley (Huston) Schafer, David and Tracie (Schafer) Biesterfeldt), Ryan and Melissa (Bellis) Schafer, Sapphire and Stephanie (Schafer) Garcia and Steven Schafer, and 18 great grandchildren. Gottlieb was proceeded in death by his wife and 12 siblings.

Funeral services for Gottlieb will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Country Haven Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Second Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice.

The Family plans to hold a celebration of life in 2021.

Due to the current regulations by the City of Racine Health Department, visitations and services are limited to 25 family and guests in our building at one time. You are welcome to wait outside and our staff will be available to monitor attendance and will assist those guests who wish to attend. We ask that guests be patient, practice social distancing, and masks are recommended. If we all worked together, we can provide a safe environment for not only Gottlieb's family but for our guests as well. Thank you for your cooperation through this most difficult time.

