Grace Ann Brock

July 16, 1930 - May 7, 2020

RACINE - Grace Ann (nee: Garski) Brock, 89, of Caledonia passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

A memorial visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

