Grace I. Raasch

August 13, 1945 - September 30, 2019

Grace I. Raasch, age 74, a resident of Manitowoc, and formerly of Racine, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Tender Reflections Assisted Living.

Grace was born on August 13, 1945 in Racine to the late Fred and Jessie (Fay) Raasch. She graduated from Washington Park High School in Racine with the class of 1963. During Grace's time in Racine, she had worked for GI Case and Wolohan Lumber Company for several years. She had also worked as a CNA and at the telephone answering service. After leaving Racine, Grace had worked at EyeMart Express in Madison and at the TA Travel Center. She enjoyed spending her time knitting, cooking, and watching old movies and the old daytime soap opera, Dark Shadows. Graced loved detective and crime stories, and her Green Bay Packers.

Survivors include Grace's three children, Heidi (Doug) DiLaura, Baraboo; Stephanie (Joe) Kinscher, Manitowoc; and Matthew (Maribel) Ostergaard, Lewisville, TX; two brothers, Allen (Barb) Raasch and Stanley Raasch; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; also many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Jessie Raasch; and six siblings, Carol Kroll, Leonard Raasch, Edward Raasch, Arvila Peterson, Donald Raasch, and Everett Raasch.

In respect with the family's wishes, private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 North Water Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220 is assisting the family with arrangements.