Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace T. (Nee: Graceffa) Liefbroer.

Grace T. Liefbroer(Nee: Graceffa)

September 8, 1929 - April 7, 2019

RACINE - Grace T. Liefbroer, age 89, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at The Villa at Lincoln Park.

She was born in Cherry, IL, September 8, 1929, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Nee: Gaziano) Graceffa.

On January 10, 1959 she was united in marriage to Donald H. Liefbroer who preceded her in death November 9, 2005. Grace was employed by Hamilton Beach for twenty years and by Warren Packaging for fifteen years, retiring in 1992. She was a longtime member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. Grace enjoyed cooking and reading mysteries. Above all she was devoted to and loved her family.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Ruth Liefbroer of Racine, Donna (Jeffrey) Wallis of Charlotte, NC, Donald (Nancy) Liefbroer, Christine (James) Wegmann of Omaha, AR; grandchildren, Julie (Mark) Gossett, Jenna (James) Whitley, Ashley Daniel, Joey Tremmel, Kooper Barbion, Wayne (Brittany) Barbion; great-grandchildren, Lucy Gossett, Hunter Daniel, and Slevin Barbion; sister and brothers, Angelina Banks of FL, Sam (Yolanda) Graceffa, Joseph (Dorothy) Graceffa, all of Racine; sister-in-law, Grace Graceffa of Fifield, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Sarah (Ecio) Tempesta, Rose (Fred) Dacquisto, Carlo (Grace) Graceffa, Josephine (Henry) Pflieger, and Russ Graceffa; and brother-in-law, Ralph Banks.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 12, 2019, 11:00 am at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street, with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the church from 10:00 am until time of Mass at 11:00 am. Memorials to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com