Grace T. (Nee: Graceffa) Liefbroer (1929 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace T. (Nee: Graceffa) Liefbroer.

Grace T. Liefbroer(Nee: Graceffa)

September 8, 1929 - April 7, 2019

RACINE - Grace T. Liefbroer, age 89, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at The Villa at Lincoln Park.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 12, 2019, 11:00 am at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green Street, with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the church from 10:00 am until time of Mass at 11:00 am. Memorials to St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Funeral Home
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.