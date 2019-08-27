Gregory Thomas

November 22, 1957 - August 21, 2019

RACINE - Gregory Thomas, age 61, passed away on Wednesday August 21, 2019.

Gregory was born in Milwaukee on November 22, 1957, son of Vernon and Loretta (nee Pete) Thomas.

He loved working on cars, painting and bodywork, and was employed with Rod's Auto Body for many years. Greg was always interested in his heritage, eagles, wolves, dreamcatchers and beading.

Greg will be dearly missed by his parents Vernon and Loretta Thomas; siblings, Roxanne (David) Buck, Mark (Rita) Thomas, Todd Thomas, Jay (April) Thomas; significant other, Linda Groothuis; daughter, Christian Lecus; grandchildren, Markus, Mason and Matthew; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister Denise.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday August 29, 2019 from 400 p.m. until 500 p.m. with a service to follow at 500 p.m.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com