Gregory Thomas Trimberger

January 12, 1986 - December 14, 2019

Gregory Thomas Trimberger, 33, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019.

Born in Burlington, WI on January 12, 1986, he was the son of Thomas and Kathleen (nee Laughran) Trimberger. He graduated from St. Charles Graded School Class of 2000, Burlington High School Class of 2004, and with a degree in Communications and Business from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Greg was a life-long resident of the City of Burlington and a lifetime member of St. Charles Catholic Church.

He worked for Lavelle Industries, Inc. and ASDA Recycling. In his leisure time he enjoyed being outdoors fishing, ice fishing, hiking, kayaking, and hunting. There was an activity for every season and a season for every activity. As a spectator, spring meant tuning into the Milwaukee Brewers and autumn brought out his Green Bay Packers hat and jersey. He was an excellent athlete, excelling in many sports, particularly basketball.

Greg was down to earth and loved the Earth, taking every opportunity to clean waterways, roadsides, and parks to make the outdoors a more enjoyable place for everyone. After hiking or kayaking he would often bring home a container of litter for disposal, not only to clean the environment, but hoping to set an example for others.

Greg, you were a faithful steward of our world.

The best years of his life were spent making friends. Whether childhood buddies or new acquaintances, Greg had a way of taking care of those he cared for. Cheering them up or on, supporting their efforts, or lending a quiet voice of calm, he was always there for his friends. His engaging personality and infectious smile will be so greatly missed. He touched the hearts of and lives of so many.

Greg is survived by his parents, Tom and Kathy of Burlington: brother, Nicholas (Cherie) Trimberger of Omaha, NE and their son, Logan Nicholas; godparents Dennis and Kathy Trimberger of Fond du Lac, WI. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many wonderful friends. Greg was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Amelia Trimberger and maternal grandparents, Peter and Hazel Laughran.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Geneva Lakes Conservancy to support the White River County Park at [email protected]

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place NEXT Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Charles Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family NEXT Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 3:00 until 6:00PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.

Our lives go on without you, but nothing is the same. We try to hide our heartache, when someone speaks your name. Sad are the hearts that love you, silent are the tears that fall. Living here without you, is the hardest part of all. You did so many things for us, your heart was kind and true, and when we needed someone, we could always count on you. The special years will not return, when we were all together, but with the love in our hearts, you'll walk with us forever.

