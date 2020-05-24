So very sorry for the loss of such a wonderful person. He was such a kind, sincere, soft spoken friend to so many of us. Always had a smile on his face greeting everyone. Greg will be missed by so many friends and especially his family. I personally knew him all my life, and always respected him. May God grant his family peace and beautiful memories.

Gods Blessings to all of you. Sincerely Bob and Rose Nyholm

Bob and Rose Nyholm

Friend