Gregory W. Pankow
1956 - 2020
Gregory W. Pankow December 28, 1956 - May 19, 2020 CALEDONIA - Passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 19, 2020 at the age of 63. Son of the late Donald Sr. and Sarah Pankow. Brother of Donald Jr. (Donna) Pankow and Colin Sr. (Gean) Pankow. Uncle of Matthew, Jessica, Anthony, Colin Jr. and Olivia. Great-uncle of Morgan, Leena, Lukas, Dominic, Lincoln, Lydia, Rhyley and Gavin. Special friend of Jeff Braun and Steve Wernette. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Privates services at St. Louis Catholic Church Cemetery in Caledonia. Greg was a lifelong member of the Town of Caledonia. He worked his entire life at Don's Market/Greg's Catering. He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. When he wasn't at the Market or hosting a catering event, Greg could be found up north at the cabin hunting or fishing. Greg will be deeply missed by everyone that knew him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated. Heritage Funeral Homes - Oak Creek heritagefuneral.com

Published in Journal Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
Will miss his genuine care for his customers. He made you feel like family
Steve Rhoden
Friend
May 23, 2020
So very sorry for the loss of such a wonderful person. He was such a kind, sincere, soft spoken friend to so many of us. Always had a smile on his face greeting everyone. Greg will be missed by so many friends and especially his family. I personally knew him all my life, and always respected him. May God grant his family peace and beautiful memories.
Gods Blessings to all of you. Sincerely Bob and Rose Nyholm
Bob and Rose Nyholm
Friend
