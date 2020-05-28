Gressie Lee Poole August 28, 1956 – May 20, 2020 Racine - Gressie Lee Poole, age 63, entered into eternity on May 20, 2020. Gressie was born August 28, 1956 to Willie Lee and Virginia Ann Poole (McCarty) in Laurel, Mississippi. He leaves to cherish the memories of 8 sisters: Flora (Fred) Morris, Yvonne Klyce, Celia (Ronald), Glenda, Debroah Clark, Lillie, Elmira and Jeanette (Jerry) Ferrell; 3 brothers Willie (Trish), Victor and David Clark. Viewing will be at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. See funeral home website for complete obituary. In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. For the safety and security of our guests we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Journal Times on May 28, 2020.