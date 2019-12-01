Gretchen Grotenrath

December 8, 1947 - November 14, 2019

On November 14, 2019, Gretchen Grotenrath, dedicated and loving mother of two, passed away at age 71.

Gretchen was born on December 8, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI to Frederick and Helen (nee Webb) Grotenrath. She received her bachelor degree in Education from Alverno.

She had a passion for education and was a champion for students throughout her 20 years as an educator in Racine for RUSD at Prairie, McKinley Middle School and Goodland Elementary School.

Gretchen was bubbly and she was extremely generous with all who knew her; She loved gardening and taking long weekend trips with her daughters. She was kind and caring with a contagious laugh. She not only was a teacher but was a mentor to many. Gretchen had a huge heart and cared so much about so many. People often thought of the time spent with her to be welcoming, a safe place where there was no judgment and hatred would not be tolerated. She was a champion of defending the disadvantaged and pioneered for equality and justice. She not only helped mold your youth but also spent much of her life to helping all of our human race through dedicating time and resources to many local charities. She was known for her generosity, compassion and empathy. Gretchen loved spending time with her daughters and grandchildren.

Gretchen was preceded in death by her father, Frederick, and her mother, Helen and sister, Julie Eveland. She is survived by her daughters, Katie (Brad) Kozelek and Maggie Soto, her three grandchildren, Tj, Fredric and Taylor, as well as her sister Peggy Loomis and brother-in-law, Larry Eveland and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Join us in celebrating Gretchen's life on Saturday, December 7 at the Reefpoint Brewhouse in Racine from 1130a – 230p. The family asks if you have any pictures of Gretchen to please bring a copy to share for the photo album. There will be light refreshments and we will raise a glass to how lucky we all are to have known this amazing woman. She asked people wear happy, bright colors to her Celebration of Life.

In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to be made to SAFE Haven, Cops for Kids or the Sierra Club.

